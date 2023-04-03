According to ABC 6 News in Philadelphia, at least 113 people were killed, and 155 were injured and taken to hospitals after the roof collapsed at Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, Gen. Juan Manuel Mendez, the director of the country’s emergency operations center, said.

Mendez confirmed the multiple government agencies involved in “search, rescue and assistance efforts for those affected,” according to a translated portion of his statement and the caption of an Instagram video.

Rubby Pérez, who was performing, is among those killed in the incident

The incident happened at 12:34 a.m. Tuesday, during a concert by merengue singer Rubby Pérez, 69, who was performing on stage when the roof collapsed, police said, per ABC 6.

“We sincerely thank you for all the love, support and solidarity we have received in this difficult time for your family, friends and followers,” Pérez’s team said in an Instagram statement in Spanish on Wednesday. “His musical and human legacy will live forever in our hearts. Peace to his soul.”