The death toll continues to rise after the roof of a popular Dominican Republic nightclub collapsed early Tuesday morning, authorities said.
According to ABC 6 News in Philadelphia, at least 113 people were killed, and 155 were injured and taken to hospitals after the roof collapsed at Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, Gen. Juan Manuel Mendez, the director of the country’s emergency operations center, said.
Mendez confirmed the multiple government agencies involved in “search, rescue and assistance efforts for those affected,” according to a translated portion of his statement and the caption of an Instagram video.
Rubby Pérez, who was performing, is among those killed in the incident
The incident happened at 12:34 a.m. Tuesday, during a concert by merengue singer Rubby Pérez, 69, who was performing on stage when the roof collapsed, police said, per ABC 6.
“We sincerely thank you for all the love, support and solidarity we have received in this difficult time for your family, friends and followers,” Pérez’s team said in an Instagram statement in Spanish on Wednesday. “His musical and human legacy will live forever in our hearts. Peace to his soul.”
‘I’m his backup singer’
E! News reported that the “Y Voy a Llorar” singer’s body was pulled from the rubble by rescuers, which Mendez confirmed in his press conference. His daughter, Zulinka Pérez, recounted the events after the roof fell.
“I’m his backup singer—my husband and I are backup singers,” Zulinka told local media during a Tuesday press conference in Spanish, per E! News. “My husband covered me, threw himself on top of me, and he got trapped. He told me, ‘Get out quickly.’ The musicians were able to get out; the bass player is in critical condition; I think he had surgery in the hospital. And one of the saxophone players is dead.”
Former MLB players and a government official confirmed dead
Other victims included former MLB players Octavio Dotel, Tony Blanco, and Nelsy Cruz, the governor of the northwestern province of Monte Cristi and the sister of seven-time MLB All-Star Nelson Cruz, ESPN reported.
“Major League Baseball is deeply saddened by the passings of Octavio Dotel, Tony Blanco, Nelsy Cruz, and all the victims of last night’s tragedy in Santo Domingo,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement obtained by the outlet. “We send our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of all those who have been affected and to our colleague Nelson and his entire family.
“The connection between baseball and the Dominican Republic runs deep, and we are thinking of all the Dominican players and fans across the game today.”
Dotel, 51, played for 13 major league teams, including the New York Mets, where he began his career in 1999. During Tuesday’s game, the team held a moment of silence for him. According to ESPN, Detel’s 15-year career also included a stint with the St. Louis Cardinals, with whom he helped win a World Series. His all-time stats include 109 recorded saves and a 3.78 logged ERA.
Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader speaks out
Blanco, 43, spent eight seasons in the minor leagues from 2000 to 2008 and appeared in 56 major league games with the Washington Nationals in 2005, batting .215 with one home run and seven RBIs. After his MLB stint, he continued his career in Japan and the Dominican Republic, per ESPN.
Cruz called President Luis Abinader at 12:49 a.m. to say she was trapped and the roof had collapsed, first lady Raquel Arbaje told reporters, according to CBS News. Officials said Cruz later died at the hospital.
“We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub. We have been following the incident minute by minute since it occurred,” Abdinar wrote in a post shared on social media, per CBS News.
What is JetSet nightclub?
While the tragedy is still being investigated, no details have yet been released about what may have caused the nightclub’s roof to collapse.
The Associated Press reported that JetSet nightclub was launched in 1973 and became a popular spot for well-known merengue and bachata stars to perform. The club underwent renovations in 2010 and 2015 and was struck by lightning in 2023.