Martin was shot and killed nearly 14 years ago

As Blavity reported, Trayvon Martin’s family, friends and community came to celebrate his 29th birthday on Feb. 3, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Florida, during the 12th annual Trayvon Martin Peace Walk and Talk. The event allowed social activists to speak out against racism and violence.

“It shows the community that we didn’t forget about them, because in our time of need, the community didn’t forget about us,” Tracy said in an interview with WSVN at the time. “It means a lot to us, and it means a lot for the community to come out and still support us 12 years later.”

Trayvon, 17, was shot and killed by George Zimmerman in Sanford, Florida, on Feb. 26, 2012 — nearly 14 years ago. At the time, Martin was unarmed and walking back from the store with a drink and Skittles. During a 911 call, Zimmerman could be heard threatening to harm Martin despite being advised by the operator not to engage, as Martin was doing nothing wrong. Zimmerman’s actions led to Martin’s death, sparking nationwide outrage; he was later acquitted of second-degree murder and manslaughter under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law, Blavity reported.