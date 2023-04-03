Trayvon Martin’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, took to social media and shared a heartfelt tribute to her son on what would have been his 30th birthday.
Sybrina Fulton honors Trayvon Martin in Instagram post
On Wednesday, Fulton shared an Instagram post with the hashtag #HappyHeavenlyBdayTrayvon with the kiss face emoji written across the top of the image.
Fulton reminisces on relationship with her son
In a subsequent post, Black Miami Dade’s Nadege Green shared an excerpt from an interview she conducted with Fulton and Martin’s father, Tracy Martin, with Fulton sharing a touching moment she had with her beloved son.
“I remember that I would yell for him. ‘Trayvon!’ And then, when he came, I would ask him to get the remote from my nightstand. It was in arm’s reach, and he would say, ‘Ma! I can’t believe you!’” Fulton recalled. “I would just laugh and tell him, ‘Thank you. I needed this. I needed to see you.’ He had this little fuzz that was starting to come under his chin. He just swears he had a mustache. We could see the change in him.”
View this post on Instagram
Martin was shot and killed nearly 14 years ago
As Blavity reported, Trayvon Martin’s family, friends and community came to celebrate his 29th birthday on Feb. 3, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Florida, during the 12th annual Trayvon Martin Peace Walk and Talk. The event allowed social activists to speak out against racism and violence.
“It shows the community that we didn’t forget about them, because in our time of need, the community didn’t forget about us,” Tracy said in an interview with WSVN at the time. “It means a lot to us, and it means a lot for the community to come out and still support us 12 years later.”
Trayvon, 17, was shot and killed by George Zimmerman in Sanford, Florida, on Feb. 26, 2012 — nearly 14 years ago. At the time, Martin was unarmed and walking back from the store with a drink and Skittles. During a 911 call, Zimmerman could be heard threatening to harm Martin despite being advised by the operator not to engage, as Martin was doing nothing wrong. Zimmerman’s actions led to Martin’s death, sparking nationwide outrage; he was later acquitted of second-degree murder and manslaughter under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law, Blavity reported.