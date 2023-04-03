President Donald Trump signed his controversial “One Big Beautiful Bill” into law on Independence Day, sparking backlash as new polling shows his approval rating has declined since the legislation was passed.

Blavity reported that the bill includes massive tax cuts for the wealthy and significant reductions to Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and other social programs that low-income, middle-class, and older people rely on to stay afloat.

Healthcare, specifically Medicaid, is one issue that many Americans are concerned about, as $1 trillion in federal spending is set to be cut from the program, resulting in the loss of coverage for more than 12 million people. Additionally, those shopping for insurance can expect soaring costs, making it harder to afford adequate medical services.

The bill also includes spending in the military, border security and immigration control, which expands the border between Mexico and the United States and detention facilities.

What are the polls saying?

Newsweek reported that opposition to the bill increased by 10 points since Trump first introduced the plan in April. At the time, the approval rating was a narrow margin, with 41% opposing the bill and 28% favoring it. However, several polls nationwide released their results on how Americans truly feel about the bill and how it would affect them.

The Economist/YouGov: 42% favorable, 54% unfavorable

Silver Bulletin: 45% favorable, 52% unfavorable

Rasmussen: 49% favorable, 48% unfavorable

Navigator Research: 47% favorable, 52% unfavorable (with 61% saying the economy is performing poorly)

Quantus Insights: 47% favorable, 49–50% unfavorable

Morning Consult: 47% favorable, 50% unfavorable

Quinnipiac University: 41% favorable, 54% unfavorable

Reuters/Ipsos: 41% favorable, 57% unfavorable

Gallup: 40% favorable, 57% unfavorable

Cygnal: 47% favorable, 51% unfavorable

Trump had the lowest approval rating compared to past presidents

According to the Democrat & Chronicle, the polling results reflect the issues Americans are most concerned about, which include inflation, the economy and healthcare.

Several factors determine a president’s approval rating, and ABC News reported that it can change at any time due to the president’s performance, the administration’s progress, and the changes made during their term in office.

A recent Gallup poll showed in June that Trump’s approval ratings during his first and second terms in office were 40%, which is the lowest compared to his predecessors in their first year of office.