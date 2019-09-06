President Donald Trump has fired the independent inspectors general of more than 12 federal agencies, continuing his efforts to install loyalists in pivotal government positions. According to The Washington Post, the White House personnel director notified the inspectors general of their dismissal via email on Friday night, informing them they were terminated immediately.

Firing Violates Congressional Notice Rule

Although Trump acted swiftly, Congress requires a 30-day notice for any attempt to fire a Senate-confirmed inspector general, The Post reported. The departments affected by the firings include several agencies that serve as watchdogs for fraud and abuse. These departments include Defense, State, Transportation, Veterans Affairs, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Energy, Commerce, and Agriculture, as well as the Environmental Protection Agency, Small Business Administration, and Social Security Administration.

Trump Appointees Also Among Those Fired

Some of the dismissed officials were appointed by Trump during his first term. Michael Horowitz, the Justice Department’s inspector general, survived the firings. Horowitz, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, has been critical of both President Joe Biden and Trump.

Inspectors General Call Firings a “Massacre”

One of the dismissed inspectors general described the move as a “widespread massacre.”

“Whoever Trump puts in now will be viewed as loyalists, and that undermines the entire system,” the inspector general told The Post.

Another dismissed inspector general criticized the administration’s actions. “This administration does not want anyone in this role who is going to be independent,” the official said.

Inspectors general are charged with overseeing the government and ensuring accountability. The second official added that the firings contradict the stated goals of the position.

“IGs have done exactly what the president says he wants: to fight fraud, waste, and abuse and make the government more effective,” the inspector general said. “Firing this many of us makes no sense. It is counter to those goals.”