Harsh policies on immigration ramp up as new law, the Laken Riley Act, takes effect

The plans for the new Guantanamo facility came as Trump signed into law the Laken Riley Act, named after a young woman who was murdered by a Venezuelan migrant in 2024; her death became a political issue, with House Republicans and 46 Democrats approving the bill. The law requires federal authorities to detain immigrants who are arrested or charged with various crimes, including nonviolent offenses such as shoplifting. Trump’s new border and national security officials have praised the president’s plans. Controversial new Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth called Guantanamo Bay “a perfect spot” to house these detainees. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem indicated she would seek funding from Congress to prepare the facility.

CNN reported that one U.S. official indicated there was “no way” the Guantanamo Bay facility was currently prepared to house that many people and that a massive influx of resources and personnel would be needed to make it ready for 30,000 detainees. Critics are also wary of the Laken Riley Act and warn of abuse and the possible unconstitutionality of the law; the American Civil Liberties Union says the law leaves immigrants vulnerable to “mandatorily locked up — potentially for years — because at some point in their lives, perhaps decades ago, they were accused of nonviolent offenses.” The Laken Riley Act’s passage could step up already heavy-handed immigration enforcement. Since Trump took office, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the same agency that would run the Guantanamo Bay facility, has increased raids and deportations, stoking fears among communities in the U.S. and creating international tensions with countries like Colombia.

Hardline immigration policies have been a cornerstone of Trump’s platform since he entered politics, and his agenda is entering a new phase as his second term in office kicks off. With new legal powers handed to him by Congress and plans underway for the Guantanamo Bay facility, all signs point toward even harsher immigration policies in the future, raising profound legal and ethical concerns.