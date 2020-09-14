As President Donald Trump continues to implement his hardline policies on immigration, his latest plans include sending tens of thousands of people to a detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The president’s plan, coinciding with the signing of a harsh new immigration law, is being called out by immigration and human rights activists.
Planned Guantanamo immigration detention center called ‘concentration camp’
Trump issued a memo Wednesday calling for the departments of Defense and Homeland Security to make preparations for “high-priority criminal aliens unlawfully present in the United States” to be sent to a detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, where the U.S. has long held a military installation. Trump told reporters he was “signing an executive order to instruct the departments of Defense and Homeland Security to begin preparing the 30,000-person migrant facility at Guantanamo Bay.” Despite Trump saying of Guantanamo that “most people don’t even know about it,” the Guantanamo Bay facility has been infamous for years as a site where the U.S. has housed terrorist suspects after the 9/11 attacks, including detainees who have been held for years without trial and subjected to forms of torture.
Today I'm also signing an executive order to instruct the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to begin preparing the 30,000 person migrant facility at Guantanamo Bay. Most people don't even know about it." pic.twitter.com/su3eu24J1Z
— CSPAN (@cspan) January 29, 2025
Trump’s plan to send 30,000 people to an underprepared and potentially dangerous facility where U.S. laws have routinely been violated has alarmed several advocates and political observers. Anthony Scaramucci, who briefly served in the first Trump administration as communications director, was one of many people who described the Guantanamo facility as a “concentration camp” while calling on politicians “to stand up to this.”
Also known as a concentration camp. Yet no dissent. No courageous political leader willing to stand up to this. https://t.co/5RFRW4CPBp
— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) January 29, 2025
Harsh policies on immigration ramp up as new law, the Laken Riley Act, takes effect
The plans for the new Guantanamo facility came as Trump signed into law the Laken Riley Act, named after a young woman who was murdered by a Venezuelan migrant in 2024; her death became a political issue, with House Republicans and 46 Democrats approving the bill. The law requires federal authorities to detain immigrants who are arrested or charged with various crimes, including nonviolent offenses such as shoplifting. Trump’s new border and national security officials have praised the president’s plans. Controversial new Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth called Guantanamo Bay “a perfect spot” to house these detainees. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem indicated she would seek funding from Congress to prepare the facility.
CNN reported that one U.S. official indicated there was “no way” the Guantanamo Bay facility was currently prepared to house that many people and that a massive influx of resources and personnel would be needed to make it ready for 30,000 detainees. Critics are also wary of the Laken Riley Act and warn of abuse and the possible unconstitutionality of the law; the American Civil Liberties Union says the law leaves immigrants vulnerable to “mandatorily locked up — potentially for years — because at some point in their lives, perhaps decades ago, they were accused of nonviolent offenses.” The Laken Riley Act’s passage could step up already heavy-handed immigration enforcement. Since Trump took office, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the same agency that would run the Guantanamo Bay facility, has increased raids and deportations, stoking fears among communities in the U.S. and creating international tensions with countries like Colombia.
Hardline immigration policies have been a cornerstone of Trump’s platform since he entered politics, and his agenda is entering a new phase as his second term in office kicks off. With new legal powers handed to him by Congress and plans underway for the Guantanamo Bay facility, all signs point toward even harsher immigration policies in the future, raising profound legal and ethical concerns.