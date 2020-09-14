U.S. President Donald Trump set off panic and a potential diplomatic firestorm lately when he seemed to reveal a shocking new plan for Gaza. Trump told reporters that the United States will “take over” and “own” Gaza. These comments, which also suggested relocating the Palestinian residents of Gaza to other countries and possibly sending in American troops, have led to accusations of ethnic cleansing and drawn condemnation and clarification from various sources.
Trump says U.S. will ‘take over’ Gaza in shocking press conference
Trump made his controversial comments at a joint White House press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was visiting Trump in Washington, D.C. Trump told reporters that “the U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it too. We’ll own it.” He elaborated that the United States would “level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings” and redevelop the territory.
Trump: The US will take over the Gaza Strip… we’ll own it pic.twitter.com/W0mEQzIUut
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 5, 2025
Responding to a question about Saudi Arabia playing a role in this process, even without the creation of a Palestinian state, Trump responded that “Saudi Arabia will be very helpful and they’ve been very helpful.” When asked if Trump’s plan could involve U.S. troops being sent to Gaza, the U.S. president said that “as far as Gaza is concerned, we’ll do what is necessary. If it’s necessary, we’ll do that. We’re gonna take over that piece and we’re gonna develop it.”
Trump on sending US troops to Gaza: "If it's necessary, we'll do that. We're gonna take over that piece. And we're gonna develop it." pic.twitter.com/Yp9lCHi1fp
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 5, 2025
Trump further suggested internationalizing Gaza and relocating Palestinians from Gaza to Jordan and Egypt, two U.S. allies in the region. Trump has floated this idea before, even over the objection of experts within the U.S. State Department. Trump doubled down on his idea of treating Gaza as a real estate development opportunity, saying that he envisioned transforming it into “the Riviera of the Middle East” and attracting an international clientele to the area.
Collins: “Where exactly are you saying they should go? Who do you envision living in Gaza?”
Trump: “I envision world people living there… The Riviera of the Middle East.”
Is Trump the dumbest president in history?
— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 5, 2025
International rejection of Trump’s plan for ‘ethnic cleansing’
The Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry released a statement on behalf of the country’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, stating that “Saudi Arabia’s position on the establishment of a Palestinian state is firm and unwavering” and pledging that the country “will continue its relentless efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and will not establish diplomatic relations with Israel without that.”
#Statement | The Foreign Ministry affirms that Saudi Arabia’s position on the establishment of a Palestinian state is firm and unwavering. HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister clearly and unequivocally reaffirmed this stance. pic.twitter.com/0uuoq8h12I
— Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) February 5, 2025
A representative of Hamas, which had been fighting Israel in Gaza since October 2023 until the recent ceasefire, called Trump’s plan “ridiculous and absurd” and said that “any ideas of this kind are capable of igniting the region.” A number of countries, including U.S. allies, have spoken out against the plans Trump stated. Egypt and Jordan rejected the idea of relocating Palestinians to their territories. Countries such as China, Germany and Russia all criticized the plan as well. Meanwhile, a number of critics in the United States and internationally have condemned Trump’s plans as “ethnic cleansing,” which is considered a crime against humanity and a violation of international law.
This president is openly calling for ethnic cleansing while sitting next to a genocidal war criminal. He’s perfectly fine cutting off working Americans from federal funds while the funding to the Israeli government continues flowing. https://t.co/Pw86wA8kOF
— Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) February 4, 2025
Given such widespread condemnation of Trump’s surprising and unhinged plans, it remains to be seen if and how the president will go about putting this plan into action. But just the suggestion of such a radical and potentially dangerous new U.S. policy has already created turmoil that could further damage relations with U.S. allies and further destabilize an uneasy peace.