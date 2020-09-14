Trump says U.S. will ‘take over’ Gaza in shocking press conference

Trump made his controversial comments at a joint White House press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was visiting Trump in Washington, D.C. Trump told reporters that “the U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it too. We’ll own it.” He elaborated that the United States would “level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings” and redevelop the territory.

Responding to a question about Saudi Arabia playing a role in this process, even without the creation of a Palestinian state, Trump responded that “Saudi Arabia will be very helpful and they’ve been very helpful.” When asked if Trump’s plan could involve U.S. troops being sent to Gaza, the U.S. president said that “as far as Gaza is concerned, we’ll do what is necessary. If it’s necessary, we’ll do that. We’re gonna take over that piece and we’re gonna develop it.”

Trump further suggested internationalizing Gaza and relocating Palestinians from Gaza to Jordan and Egypt, two U.S. allies in the region. Trump has floated this idea before, even over the objection of experts within the U.S. State Department. Trump doubled down on his idea of treating Gaza as a real estate development opportunity, saying that he envisioned transforming it into “the Riviera of the Middle East” and attracting an international clientele to the area.