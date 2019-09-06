The Haitian Bridge Alliance is hitting Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance with criminal charges as they continue to spew false and dangerous rhetoric about Haitian immigrants eating people’s pets in Springfield, Ohio.
According to the Chandra Law Firm, which is representing the Haitian Bridge Alliance, charges include the following: disrupting public service, making false alarms, committing telecommunications harassment and committing aggravated menacing.
What the Haitian Bridge Alliance’s lawyers say
According to News 5 Cleveland, Springfield has received hoax bomb threats ever since the Sept. 10 debate between Trump and Kamala Harris. Lead counsel Subodh Chandra said Haitians are living in fear due to the misinformation that Trump and Vance are purposely spreading.
“The Haitian community is suffering in fear because of Trump and Vance’s relentless, irresponsible, false alarms, and public services have been disrupted. Trump and Vance must be held accountable to the rule of law. Anyone else who wreaked havoc the way they did would have been arrested by now,” Chandra told News 5. “There’s nothing special about Trump and Vance that entitles them to get away with what they’ve done and are doing. They think they’re above the law. They’re not.”
The Chandra Law Firm states that Trump’s comments caused “widespread bomb and other threats that resulted in massive disruptions to the public services in Springfield.”
Zero evidence of pet-eating
Around 15,000 Haitian immigrants are living in Springfield, but again, there’s zero evidence that they’re eating their neighbor’s pets.
“The safety and well-being of all our residents, including the Haitian immigrant community, remains our top priority,” the City of Springfield stated, per News 5. “We take any actions that disrupt public services or spread misinformation very seriously, and we will continue to uphold our commitment to maintaining public order. We will keep the community informed as this situation develops.”
“President Trump is rightfully highlighting the failed immigration system that Kamala Harris has overseen, bringing thousands of illegal immigrants pouring into communities like Springfield and many others across the country,” Trump’s Campaign Communications Director Steven Cheung said in a statement defending him, per News 5. “President Trump will secure our border and put an end to the chaos that illegal immigration brings to our communities.”