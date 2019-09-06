What the Haitian Bridge Alliance’s lawyers say

According to News 5 Cleveland, Springfield has received hoax bomb threats ever since the Sept. 10 debate between Trump and Kamala Harris. Lead counsel Subodh Chandra said Haitians are living in fear due to the misinformation that Trump and Vance are purposely spreading.

“The Haitian community is suffering in fear because of Trump and Vance’s relentless, irresponsible, false alarms, and public services have been disrupted. Trump and Vance must be held accountable to the rule of law. Anyone else who wreaked havoc the way they did would have been arrested by now,” Chandra told News 5. “There’s nothing special about Trump and Vance that entitles them to get away with what they’ve done and are doing. They think they’re above the law. They’re not.”