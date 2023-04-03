Several players on the men’s lacrosse team at Tufts University have been hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis, a rare muscle injury. The team participated in a 45-minute workout session on Sept 16, which a Navy SEAL-trained university graduate led.
As of Friday, five players were still hospitalized, according to Tufts University’s media relations director Patrick Collins, the Associated Press reported.
What Tufts says about the hospitalizations
“Our thoughts are with the players and their families, and we are hoping for their quick return to good health under the care of local medical experts,” Collins said in a statement. “Meanwhile, we are closely monitoring the condition of the rest of the team and have postponed all team practice activities until each team member has been evaluated and medically cleared to return to participation.”
What is rhabdomyolysis?
According to the Cleveland Clinic, rhabdomyolysis is a rare muscle injury where a person’s muscles break down. About 26,000 people across the U.S. develop the condition each year. Symptoms often develop days after the injury and can range from mild to severe. In some instances, it can be life-threatening or lead to kidney damage.
Causes of rhabdomyolysis include pre-existing injuries, severe dehydration and overheating, certain medications and long periods of inactivity. Athletes are especially at risk for rhabdomyolysis due to the high-intensity exercise they endure regularly without much rest.
Tufts University is currently investigating what led to the injuries via a newly appointed independent investigator. Collins said the goal is to support the safety of the school’s student-athletes.