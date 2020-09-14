Regardless of whether Nichols or Keith wins in November, Tulsa will come under Democratic control as a result of the election. After 56% of Tulsa County voters cast their support for Donald Trump in 2020, it’s significant that nearly two thirds of the city’s voters supported Democrats on Tuesday. The result also reflects waning support for Republicans in urban areas across the country. According to Ballotpedia, Republican mayors control only 11 of the 50 largest cities in the U.S., a figure that includes Tulsa. Although Tulsa turning blue is unlikely to sway the presidential election results in Oklahoma, the overall Democratic dominance in urban areas could swing results in other states, as well as congressional races as control of the House and Senate are up for grabs.

All of these issues will be decided on Nov. 5, as residents of Tulsa not only vote for the next president but also for their city’s next mayor. History could be made in more ways than one that day.