As a result of Tuesday’s mayoral election in Tulsa, the city will soon have a Democrat in its top spot. The top two vote-getters in Tuesday’s nonpartisan election were Democratic candidates who will face off against one another in a runoff this fall.
The outcome suggests waning support for Republicans in Tulsa and in urban areas across the country that are now overwhelmingly run by Democrats.
Democrats take top two positions, head for runoff
The Oklahoman reported that unofficial results indicated that Monroe Nichols, a 40-year-old state legislator, finished first in Tulsa’s mayoral election on Tuesday, with 33.1% of the vote. That put him just ahead of 70-year-old county commissioner Karen Keith at 32.6% and Brent VanNorman, president of an investment company, who finished with 31.8%. Fewer than 500 votes each separated Nichols from Keith and Keith from VanNorman. As the top two vote-getters, Nichols and Keith will head to a runoff election in November, guaranteeing a Democrat will become the city’s new mayor; although the mayoral election is nonpartisan, Nichols and Keith are both Democrats, whereas VanNorman and outgoing Mayor G.T. Bynum are both Republicans.
Potential for first Black mayor
Even though Nichols did not receive enough votes to win on Tuesday, his first-place finish is still historic and gives him a shot at becoming Tulsa’s first Black mayor. That would be significant for a city that is known for one of the worst race massacres in American history as it’s Greenwood District, also known as “Black Wall Street,” was destroyed in a 1921 attack for which justice has largely been denied. In this election, the city’s Black Wall Street Times newspaper — which highlights Black news and issues from the Greenwood District, endorsed Nichols earlier this month. In its endorsement, the paper highlighted Nichols’ advocacy for the massacre’s survivors and their descendants, as well as his work with Native American and LGBTQ+ communities. The Times also told voters that “it is time for us to make history” by electing Nichols.
I am honored to have the endorsement of @TheBWSTimes! BWST has been bold in the face of so many issues facing Tulsa over the years and bold is exactly what we need to win the next decade. Thanks to the BWST editorial board, let’s go make some history! https://t.co/2HHBZW5Mby
— Monroe Nichols (@Monichols) August 21, 2024
Democrats continue to dominate in urban areas
Regardless of whether Nichols or Keith wins in November, Tulsa will come under Democratic control as a result of the election. After 56% of Tulsa County voters cast their support for Donald Trump in 2020, it’s significant that nearly two thirds of the city’s voters supported Democrats on Tuesday. The result also reflects waning support for Republicans in urban areas across the country. According to Ballotpedia, Republican mayors control only 11 of the 50 largest cities in the U.S., a figure that includes Tulsa. Although Tulsa turning blue is unlikely to sway the presidential election results in Oklahoma, the overall Democratic dominance in urban areas could swing results in other states, as well as congressional races as control of the House and Senate are up for grabs.
All of these issues will be decided on Nov. 5, as residents of Tulsa not only vote for the next president but also for their city’s next mayor. History could be made in more ways than one that day.