Popular Houston restaurant Turkey Leg Hut is temporarily shut down due to “serious health code violations.”
According to KHOU11, the Houston Health Department issued 35 violations against the restaurant, “including conditions that pose an imminent threat to public health.”
Some of the violations, according to FOX 26, were for use of containers and controlling pests as well as floor and ventilation issues.
How long will the restaurant be closed?
The inspection report also states that food items such as crawfish mac and cheese, fish, shrimp, red beans and pico de gallo were stored at an improper temperature.
The restaurant will be closed until the problems are solved. Health officials said they will follow up with another inspection to make sure the restaurant is taking steps to resolved the issue.
“We take public health very seriously and will monitor the situation,” the health department said, per KHOU11.
What has the Turkey Leg Hut said about being closed?
In a statement on Instagram, Turkey Leg Hut said it will be closed this weekend for renovations.
“We’re working on making your Turkey Leg Hut experience even better, so stay tuned for what’s coming next,” the restaurant stated. “Trust us, it’s worth the wait!”
Turkey Leg Hut has attracted thousands of customers through the years with its popular stuffed turkey legs. Earlier this year, however, the restaurant filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Documents revealed that Turkey Leg Hut was about $5 million in debt.
The business also faced controversy in 2018 when co-owner Nakia Price was hit with a lawsuit for allegedly failing to pay rent after taking a lease for the restaurant. The case is still open.
Then, back in 2022, in went viral for a controversial dress code.
US Foods, based in Delaware, filed another lawsuit against Turkey Leg Hut in 2022, alleging that the restaurant owed $85,106.17.