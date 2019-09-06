Popular Houston restaurant Turkey Leg Hut is temporarily shut down due to “serious health code violations.”

According to KHOU11, the Houston Health Department issued 35 violations against the restaurant, “including conditions that pose an imminent threat to public health.”

Some of the violations, according to FOX 26, were for use of containers and controlling pests as well as floor and ventilation issues.

How long will the restaurant be closed?

The inspection report also states that food items such as crawfish mac and cheese, fish, shrimp, red beans and pico de gallo were stored at an improper temperature.