Brazilian telecoms agency Anatel was ordered to resume service, while Justice Alexandre de Moraes of the Federal Supreme Court said the lift of the ban comes with specific conditions. The company is still required to have “absolute compliance with the decisions of the judiciary, in respect of national sovereignty,” de Moraes wrote in a statement, according to Deadline.

The statement also indicated that X proved it blocked profiles that spread misinformation about the 2022 Brazilian election. The company also appointed a legal representative, which is required by Brazilian law. X’s previous failure to do so is what led to the ban in the first place. The company also paid fines equivalent to $5.1 million.