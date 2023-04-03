“Elon Musk showed his total disrespect for Brazilian sovereignty and, in particular, for the judiciary, setting himself up as a true supranational entity and immune to the laws of each country,” de Moraes wrote, according to Time.

De Moraes established a 24-hour deadline on Aug. 28 and told Musk that the social media platform would be blocked in Brazil if a legal representative wasn’t named. X has not had a representative in the country since early August. Judge de Mores noted that X would stay suspended until the company complies with his orders.