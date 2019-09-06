Tyga‘s mother Pasionaye Nguyen recently died, according to the 35-year-old rapper’s emotional Instagram post.
“I been trying to understand and process why God takes the most meaningful and most beautifulest people away from us,” he wrote. “But I know I’ll never get an answer that will fill the emptiness in my heart.”
Although Nguyen’s cause of death is unknown at this time, she’s seen wearing a hospital wristband in one of the photos Tyga posted to Instagram.
“You were the best and most supportive person in my life, you always made things better when I felt at my lowest and worst. I would trade anything just to be able to be with you again,” his post continued. “I LOVE YOU SO MUCH. and I can’t wait for the day until we’re together again🕊️🕊️🕊️ I’ll see you soon and save me a spot right next to you in paradise.”
Tyga also shared a video of a touching voicemail his mother left for him. His post shows his mother crying and smiling from ear to ear while listening to the voicemail in his song. That same voicemail can be heard in Tyga’s 2012 song “Black Crowns” from his Careless World: Rise of the Last King album, People reported.
“Just wanted to call to let you know how proud I am of you sweetie,” Nguyen says in the voice message. “This album is amazing. I have never imagined that God would bless you so much as he is going to continue to bless you. He’s already made you the king that you are only one to wear the black crown.”