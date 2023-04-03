In a resurfaced 2020 TikTok video, Tyla described herself as “a coloured South African.” A portion of the Black community in the U.S. took offense to her use of the term, which appeared to be a direct reference to language used in the Jim Crow era. In reality, Tyla used the word in an entirely different context—she is not American. In South Africa, the word “coloured” is a racial category in which some people of color (mainly of mixed heritage) were registered under during apartheid. The distinction is something Tyla has explained in the past but still, the controversy remained among some of her Black American fans.

“You know that even if you give the best explanation, people will still choose not to understand,” she told British Vogue. “But, I’m at a point where I know who I am. I know I’m a Black woman and I know I’m a coloured woman as well and you can be both. And the people that care to learn, they understand now. And that’s enough for me.”