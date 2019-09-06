Former Memphis police officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith have been acquitted on all state charges after allegedly beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols to death during a traffic stop in 2023.

The jury made its ruling on Wednesday after deliberating for over eight hours, CNN reported. The former officers, who are released immediately, embraced their lawyers after hearing the verdict while their loved ones cried in the courtroom.

Desmond Mills Jr. and Emmitt Martin, two other officers who were involved in the fatal incident, didn’t stand for trial because they agreed to plead guilty to the state charges.

What happened to Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop in 2023?

Nichols was stopped by Memphis police in 2023 for allegedly driving recklessly, per NBC News.

“Get the f**k out the f**king car!” an officer was heard screaming before pulling Nichols out of his car.

Nichols, however, insisted that he didn’t do anything wrong. Officers proceeded to use pepper spray and a taser on Nichols, who then fled on foot. Police said he ran toward his mother’s house, but officers caught up to him just before he reached the home. That’s when bodycam footage showed police brutally beating Nichols while he screamed, “Mom!” Protestors across the country demonstrated for justice shortly after Nichols’ death.

How is the public reacting to the acquittal of 3 former Memphis police officers in the case of Tyre Nichols?

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy, who spoke to reporters outside the courtroom after hearing the verdict, said he’s “obviously disappointed” by the decision.

If Tyre Nichols was white, there’s no way 3 Black officers would’ve been found non-guilty. Even without the video evidence, they would’ve been hung. pic.twitter.com/dz9EgcOTOF — Angel Jones, PhD (@AngelJonesPhD) May 7, 2025

“We respect the jury’s decision, but we obviously strongly disagree with it,” Mulroy said, per NBC News. “We, in good faith, brought this case, and I am convinced to this day that we had compelling evidence that showed that there was proof for every element of every one of the offenses that we charged. The jury took a different view. That is, of course, their right. That’s the part of the decision.”

The attorney said he doesn’t have an explanation for how the jury made its ruling, but he’s especially surprised because “there wasn’t a single guilty verdict on any of the counts or any of the lesser included offenses, given the overwhelming evidence.”

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump also expressed his disappointment as he released a statement with lawyer Antonio Romanucci.

“Tyre’s life was stolen, and his family was denied the justice they so deeply deserve. We are outraged, and we know we are not alone,” the pair said in the statement, per NBC News.

What’s next for the 3 former officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ death?

The five officers involved in Nichols’ death are still awaiting for sentencing on several federal charges — including second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.