“It feels terrible, like there is no place to go,” Cierra Gilliam, a student who was interested in becoming involved with BSU, told the Associated Press. “They ripped all the signage and things down, and there is nothing left.”

The Black Student Union offered students resources for trips to the airport and Black hair salons — which provided a sense of community at a predominantly white institution.

“You don’t realize how assuring a space like that is until it’s gone,” student Rowan Aldridge said about the importance of Safe Zone for the LGBTQ+ community on campus. “And it doesn’t make me feel optimistic about the direction this school is going in if they’re willing to make decisions like this.”