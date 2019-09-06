The U.S. Department of Agriculture‘s Food Safety and Inspection Service has recalled several bologna products produced by Gaiser’s European Style Provisions Inc. The department announced that it has recalled 143,416 pounds of the deli meat product because some of the packages have been mislabeled. Per the USDA, the label doesn’t mention that the product may contain pork, beef or chicken.

What were the recalled bologna products from Gaiser’s?

The USDA states that the recalled products include “Vacuum-packed packages of Family Tree Bologna Veal containing undeclared pork.” Several other products also may contain pork. That includes Plastic-wrapped packages of Babushka’s Recipe Chicken Bologna, Gaisers Bologna Veal, Gaisers Turkey Bologna and Chicken Bologna Kypoyka Paba. Other products that may have chicken or beef include Fancy Bologna and Gaisers Russian Brand Doktorskaya.

Where was Gaiser’s recalled bologna sold?

The recalled bologna products from Gaiser’s was sold at major retail stores nationwide between March 20 and June 20, 2025, according to AllRecipes. Some of the products were weighed, wrapped and labeled in the stores when customers made the purchases, the USDA stated. The Office of Inspector General investigated the product after getting a complaint through its hotline. The investigation determined that some of the products were not labeled correctly.

What are the health effects of the mislabeled bologna products?

The FSIS doesn’t expect any serious health effects from the mislabeled bologna products. The recall is categorized as Class III, meaning the risk of any health impact is minimum. So far, there haven’t been any illnesses reported from the recalled meat. Still, people are advised to avoid consuming any mislabeled products. Restaurants are also urged to throw away any meat that may be mislabeled.

Consumers can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or email [email protected].