Earlier this month, The Fullbright program announced via a press release that 19 HBCUs earned the 2023-24 class of Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leaders. The program’s mission is to enhance the relationships between the U.S. and other countries via educational exchange programs offered through fellowships and scholarships.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken called the honor “a testament to your institution’s dedication to promoting global engagement and international understanding.”