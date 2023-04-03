Military academies were exempt from complying with the Supreme Court ruling that struck down affirmative action in June 2023. The ruling made it so that higher education institutions may no longer consider race during the admissions process. Advocates for affirmative action argued that it ensured a diverse student population.

Students for Fair Admissions, a group founded by conservative activist Edward Blum and behind the lawsuit challenging affirmative action, has filed a lawsuit against the Annapolis-based Naval Academy. It is challenging the exemption for military academies. The trial started last week in Baltimore federal court.