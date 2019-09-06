The University of South California is honoring two of the biggest stars in the school’s football history. On Sept. 5, USC announced that it’s retiring the jersey of quarterback Caleb Williams and reinstating Reggie Bush‘s No. 5 jersey.

Williams’ No. 13 jersey will be featured on a banner at the LA Coliseum, along with the year he won the Heisman Trophy: 2022. He becomes the eighth player to have his jersey retired at USC, according to The Athletic.