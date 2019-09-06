The University of South California is honoring two of the biggest stars in the school’s football history. On Sept. 5, USC announced that it’s retiring the jersey of quarterback Caleb Williams and reinstating Reggie Bush‘s No. 5 jersey.
Williams’ No. 13 jersey will be featured on a banner at the LA Coliseum, along with the year he won the Heisman Trophy: 2022. He becomes the eighth player to have his jersey retired at USC, according to The Athletic.
Williams currently wears the No. 13 jersey, but that number will be officially retired after he leaves the program. Williams totaled over 8,000 yards in his two seasons at USC, ESPN reported. He also recorded a total of 94 passing and rushing touchdowns.
Williams, who became the No. 1 overall pick when the Chicago Bears drafted him in May, is already receiving praise from big names like Snoop Dogg, John Legend and basketball star JuJu Watkins.
Honored among our Trojan greats… number 13 has officially been retired.
Congrats, @CALEBcsw ‼️🏆✌️ pic.twitter.com/vN7nvfRuhR
— USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) September 5, 2024
Meanwhile, Bush, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2005, is now being recognized at the school after he was forced to give up his awards in 2005 when the NCAA ruled that he received prohibited gifts as a student-athlete. In 2020, Bush’s Heisman Trophy was reinstated after his supporters advocated for years for him.
Bush also earned two Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year awards during his time at USC, per Bleacher Report. He also received two back-to-back All-American selections. Additionally, he earned the Doak Walker Award, which recognizes the nation’s top running back.
Home of the Heismans! More Heisman Trophy winners than any other university. Let’s go #5 and #13… Can’t wait to celebrate you @ReggieBush and @CALEBcsw!!! https://t.co/4pn4P2GO7J
— Jennifer Cohen (@ADJenniferCohen) September 5, 2024
USC athletic director Jen Cohen celebrated the school’s latest announcement with a message on X, formally known as Twitter.
“Home of the Heismans! More Heisman Trophy winners than any other university,” Cohen wrote. “Let’s go #5 and #13… Can’t wait to celebrate you @ReggieBush and @CALEBcsw!!!”