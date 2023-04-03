In a news release, the School Nutrition Association confirmed that the USDA has cut an estimated $660 million in funding to purchase healthy, locally sourced food for school meals.

Schools nationwide will not receive federal funding for healthy food

The funds previously allocated through the Local Foods for Schools Cooperative Agreement program will no longer be available in 2025 to support local producers or provide fresh, healthy options for schools and childcare facilities.

“With research showing school meals are the healthiest meals Americans eat, Congress needs to invest in underfunded school meal programs rather than cut services critical to student achievement and health,” SNA President Shannon Gleave, RDN, SNS, said in a news release statement.

She continued, “These proposals would cause millions of children to lose access to free school meals at a time when working families are struggling with rising food costs. Meanwhile, short-staffed school nutrition teams, striving to improve menus and expand scratch-cooking, would be saddled with time-consuming and costly paperwork created by new government inefficiencies.”