During the Boston stop of his Past Present Future Tour, Usher took a moment to show love to a fellow cultural icon in her own right: Free from BET’s hit countdown show 106 & Park.
On August 29, Usher was just about to perform his Confessions-era song “Throwback” when he spotted a familiar face in the crowd.
“Is that Free I see in the VIP?,” Usher wondered aloud, asking the DJ to cut the mic.
Usher then walked over to the VIP section, where they embraced each other. He then offered her a drink, to which she accepted.
“Very Special. Very Deserved. Very Boston,” Free said on her Instagram Story. “When Usher makes ya a drink while working.”
She also uploaded a classic video snippet from 106 & Park, which featured her interview with Usher about his then-latest album Confessions.
“Witness genuine love last night,” she wrote. “I remember this episode.”
Usher’s Past Present Future Tour kicked off in Washington D.C. on Aug. 20 and will conclude on May 29, 2025, in London.