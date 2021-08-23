Usher shared a few thoughts on fatherhood at the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Celebration in late June. The “Good Good” singer won the Voice of the Culture Award from the ASCAP, according to People. In his acceptance speech, Usher shouted out his 15-year-old son Naviyd, who wants to be a singer himself.

Upon accepting the award, Usher said he was delighted to have both of his sons in attendance. Furthermore, he said in the speech that he wants them “to be encouraged by the village of people who make this industry what it is, as well as incredible songwriters, producers, and creators,” People reported.

He revealed that Naviyd is “really adamant about being an artist.” However, he also wants him to remain mindful of the “humble beginnings that we’ve had.”

As Usher continued, the eight-time Grammy winner urged Naviyd to “be great” and to embrace the hustle that comes with turning dreams into reality.

“I want you to be great, so I offer the best to you, and I went through hell to be able to make certain that you could have an incredible start,” Usher said. “I love you, son, and I just want you to be great. I want you to be like them. I want you to be like us.”

Naivyd is coming for his spot in the music industry. Earlier this year, in the viral clip Naivyd challenged actor and singer Nathan Davis Jr. to a sing-off. The two sang it out in a hotel lobby in Las Vegas during Super Bowl weekend.

Naivyd sang Keyshia Cole’s “Love” in falsetto. A brief video clip of Usher watching the replay of their sing-off was teased by Davis. “Ya’ll both killed it forreal,” Usher commented on TikTok.