Usher jokingly apologized to Sabrina Carpenter’s father after feeding her his signature cherry during a surprise performance at this year’s MET Gala. Both singers posted photographs of the interaction, while joking about it online.

Each year, the event features a surprise performance by a special guest. Usher was one of the artists to perform inside the museum on Monday in front of a crowd of VIP guests and celebrities. He performed singles like “U Don’t Have To Call,” “Yeah!” and “OMG.”

Usher even fed a special guest a cherry, a part of his show that often goes viral among fans. This time, the singer fed the cherry to none other than Sabrina Carpenter. Both Usher and Carpenter shared photographs of their interaction in carousels of the event on Instagram.

Carpenter included a screenshot of a conversation with her father, David Carpenter, who reacted to the interaction.

“? Weird,” Carpenter’s father wrote after sharing the photo, per People.

Here’s how Usher responded to Sabrina Carpenter’s father

In the comment section, Usher jokingly apologized, commenting, “Apologies Mr Carpenter 😅🍒”

After the Met Gala, Usher resumed his Past Present Future Tour with a London date, according to Vibe.

Musical performances at the 2025 Met Gala

Usher wasn’t the only surprise musical guest this year. He was joined by Stevie Wonder, who performed several classics, including “Sir Duke,” “Higher Ground,” “Isn’t She Lovely” and “I Wish,” Vogue reported. He and Usher even performed “Another Star” as a duet.

Prior to their performances, the 20-person chorus Silk & Sound sang a rendition of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” on the red carpet. The chorus continued their performance inside the MET, where they covered Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Let’s Groove,” Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You,” Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds,” Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together” and McFadden & Whitehead’s “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now,” just to name a few.