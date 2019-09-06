The price of stamps is going up. The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced the latest increase on Sunday, saying the price for first-class “forever” stamps has risen from 73 cents to 78 cents. Per The Hill, the Forever stamp includes new Spongebob Squarepants designs, as well as collections honoring the USPS’s 250th anniversary and former first lady Barbara Bush.

“The Postal Service’s Market Dominant and Competitive Services price increases take effect this weekend,” USPS Senior Public Relations Representative Marti Johnson said in a statement, per USA Today.

Johnson said the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC), which oversees the postal service, approved the increase after revealing in May that prices would go up.

“The Postal Service continues to take a rational and realistic approach to pricing that includes prudent implementation of new and existing pricing authorities, with letter prices still significantly lower than other comparable foreign posts,” Johnson said in a previous statement to USA Today.

Why is the price of stamps going up?

The USPS released a statement in April to explain why prices are going up. The postal service said at that time that an increase is “needed to achieve the financial stability sought by the organization’s Delivering for America 10-year plan.” The USPS added that prices still “remain among the most affordable in the world.”

What are some USPS products that will cost more?

The USPS is increasing the price of several other products. That includes domestic postcards, which are increasing from 56 cents to 62 cents. Letters are also increasing from 69 cents to 74 cents, while the price of international postcards is going from $1.65 to $1.70.

The latest increase from USPS comes after the price of Forever Stamps rose from 68 cents to 73 cents in 2024. Last year’s price change was the largest increase since 2019, The Hill reported. The USPS expects prices to continue increasing in the coming years.