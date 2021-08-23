Utah State University has lost one of its esteemed football players: Andre Seldon Jr.

According to the Utah State Aggies’ website, the 22-year-old was found by the Utah Department of Public Safety dive team at approximately 9:05 p.m. on July 20. Additionally, People reported Seldon Jr. was cliff-diving with friends at Porcupine Reservoir and did not resurface.

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office shared a press release on Facebook stating officers responded to a drowning report. Per the release, officials arrived at the dam at 2:20 p.m.

“Initial information indicates that a young adult male was seen diving from cliffs into the water and did not resurface,” Lt. Tim Ramirez said.

A further update from the sheriff’s office stated their investigation ruled the student’s death an accident.

“Our initial investigation leads us to believe this is a tragic accident as multiple witnesses recount the same information,” the press release reads.

In a tribute on the team’s website, interim head coach Nate Dreiling shared a few words about their close relationship.

“Having had a previous relationship with Andre during our time together at New Mexico State, I can tell you he was an incredible person and teammate,” Dreiling said.

Diana Sabau, who serves as Utah State’s vice president and director of athletics, also paid respect to Seldon.

“Our Utah State University Athletics family is devastated over the sudden death of Andre Seldon Jr.,” she said. “We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, teammates, and all who loved Andre.”