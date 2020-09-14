“They’re really on CNN acting like Amber Rose just delivered a MLK JR or Obama like speech,” one person tweeted. “They are so unserious.”

They’re really on CNN acting like Amber Rose just delivered a MLK JR or Obama like speach. Van Jones has the nerve to say she has a “political future.” They are so unserious. — monica (@MDubbyah) July 16, 2024

“Can Van Jones please shut up,” another critic of Jones’ commentary posted with a GIF. “He’s so out of touch.”

Can Van Jones please shut up. He's so out of touch. This dude is praising Amber Rose as a political speaker & just referred to 50 Cent & his Many Men song as relatable to black voters. Can someone else please be "the black voice" on this CNN panel?? #CNN pic.twitter.com/r6JwWAJOjw — Chris Tina (@LisasTurtle) July 16, 2024

“Van Jones thinking Amber Rose’s voice and opinions are strong with Gen Z or the culture, just proves how out of touch he is with our community and many other things,” another said alongside a meme.

Van Jones thinking Amber Rose’s voice and opinions are strong with Gen Z or the culture, just proves how out of touch he is with our community and many other things. pic.twitter.com/Dba1qS6nZI — Drop It Low for Paimon (@wondermann5) July 16, 2024

“Who does Van Jones think Amber Rose is?” someone else asked. “I’m starting to think that this man is… not like us.”

Who does Van Jones think Amber Rose is?im starting to think that this man is… not like us https://t.co/qLRN04TvvB — Frank Abagnale III (@KingCantona14) July 16, 2024

Author Scott Poulson-Bryant chimed in on Jones’ commentary and the backlash to it with a meme, saying, “I think Van Jones has a getting-dragged fetish so he says this crazy stuff whenever a political event happens.”

I think Van Jones has a getting-dragged fetish so he says this crazy stuff whenever a political event happens https://t.co/vcm8TgXStn pic.twitter.com/z0Omg9hucW — scott poulson-bryant (@SPBPHD) July 16, 2024

Republicans thought Amber Rose would make a significant impact on Black folks, but this is probably not what they had in mind. And Jones has demonstrated that he might not be in touch with the pulse of the Black community.