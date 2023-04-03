What are the remaining claims?

Jonasson also filed additional allegations of retaliation, wrongful termination, sexual battery, negligent supervision and retention, and infliction of emotional distress, according to Variety. Because these claims do not require an administrative complaint, Crowley did not address them in his ruling.

Attorneys for both sides speak out

“It is unfortunate that a person who worked for the company for less than two weeks 15 years ago in another state is allowed to use the California court system to assert such baseless claims,” Diesel’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, exclusively told People.

Freedman continued: “The court today granted our client’s motion in full dismissing half of this frivolous case.”

“Next, we will present irrefutable evidence that the remaining fictitious allegations alleged herein did not occur and finally end what remains of this maliciously filed lawsuit,” Freedman said.

Meanwhile, Jonasson’s attorney, Matthew T. Hale, pushed back against the court’s ruling on Tuesday in a statement to People: “While we respectfully disagree with the court’s decision on this limited legal issue, the court made no factual findings that impact the remaining causes of action in this case.”

“We will continue to advocate vigorously on behalf of our client, who remains committed to seeking justice,” he added.