A grassroots group known as The People’s Union has launched a nationwide boycott against Walmart as the company continues to increase prices while being hit with tariffs.

John Schwarz, founder of The People’s Union, announced the boycott on Tuesday, saying the protest will go from May 20-26.

What’s behind the boycott against Walmart?

The People’s Union is encouraging customers to boycott all of Walmart’s locations and online stores, as well as any Walmart-branded companies. The boycott also includes private label brands Great Value and Equate, USA Today reported.

In a social media post on May 20, Schwarz explained why people need to boycott Walmart.

“Because after all the record profits, all the tax loopholes, all the corporate greed, Walmart now once again wants to raise prices,” Schwarz said. “But this time, because of the tariffs, as if they’re not already raking in billions, as if they can’t absorb the cost. As if you and I should carry this burden.”

Throughout the year, The People’s Union has been leading boycott movements against several brands, including Amazon and Nestle. Schwarz told USA Today earlier this year that he was surprised when he got so much attention after announcing a one-day consumer blackout on Feb. 28.

Although Walmart has also been facing pushback from social justice advocates for rolling back DEI programs, Schwarz told The Arizona Republic that his organization’s latest move is not directly related to the company’s DEI policy.

What is Walmart’s response to the boycott?

Amid a looming boycott, Walmart continues to hail itself as a company that uplifts customers of all backgrounds.

“As one of the largest corporate taxpayers in the country, not only do we pay our fair share, we are an economic force multiplier strengthening communities nationwide through job creation, supplier growth, and over $1.7 billion in cash and in-kind donations last year,” the company said in a statement, per USA Today. “We remain dedicated to earning the business of all Americans and giving our time and resources to causes that uplift and unite communities who rely on us every day.”