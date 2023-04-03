Israel intercepted a boat offering humanitarian aid to Palestine on Monday. The boat, the Madleen, was carrying activists, which included Greta Thunberg.

All passengers are currently being held by the Israeli government after being redirected to the port of Ashdod in Israel.

Greta Thunberg among activists intercepted in international waters

Thunberg and other passengers aboard the Madleen were stopped in international waters as they attempted to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza. The boat left Sicily on June 1, according to Newsweek. Operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), it was carrying food, baby formula, and medical supplies for Gaza residents.

In April 2025, the United Nations issued an assessment indicating that one in five residents of Gaza face starvation. There are currently 2 million people living in the city.

“If you see this video, we have been intercepted and kidnapped in international waters by the Israeli occupational forces, or forces that support Israel,” Thunberg said in a pre-recorded video released by the FFC.

The group invited passengers to record messages before their journey in preparation for the possibility of interception.

UN expert urges global support for Gaza despite Israeli blockade

Francesca Albanese, a special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories for the United Nations, encouraged continued efforts to challenge Israel’s blockade.

“Madleen’s journey may have ended, but the mission isn’t over. Every Mediterranean port must send boats with aid & solidarity to Gaza,” she wrote on social media, according to The Independent.

Greta Thunberg is a Swedish citizen.

Israel defends actions, cites security concerns and Oct. 7 attack

Israel’s Foreign Ministry shared a video showing the activists wearing life jackets and receiving food and water. The ministry stated that all passengers would be returned to their respective countries and that the humanitarian aid would be transferred to Gaza following Israeli procedures.

The government added that breaching the current blockade is “unlawful” and contradicts “ongoing humanitarian efforts.” It also said that the Madleen’s passengers would be shown videos of the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel upon arrival in Ashdod.

The Oct. 7 attack resulted in the deaths of more than 1,200 Israelis and the kidnapping of 250 others, who were taken hostage in Gaza. The attack prompted a military response from Israel, which has led to over 54,000 Palestinian deaths, The Independent reported.

In May, another humanitarian boat sent by the FFC, the Conscience, was reportedly damaged by a drone strike near Malta. The group attributed the attack to Israel, though the Israeli government has not commented.