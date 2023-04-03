Oprah Winfrey took aim at Trump without mentioning his name.

“What we’re going to do is elect Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States,” Winfrey, 70, told a packed audience at Chicago’s United Center.

The legendary talk show host received the loudest reception of the night, urging viewers and Democrats to vote according to their values in the upcoming presidential election. Her address echoed the sentiments of Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama’s speeches on Monday, highlighting the stark contrast in leadership between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, Variety reported.

“People who would have you believe that books are dangerous and assault rifles are safe,” she said. “That there’s a right way to worship and a wrong way to love.”