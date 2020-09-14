The former first lady took the stage first, with remarks that echoed the themes by which her husband won in 2008. She informed the crowd about the return of “a familiar feeling that’s been buried too deep for far too long” and announced, “America, hope is making a comeback!”

"Something wonderfully magical is in the air…it's spreading all across this country…a familiar feeling that's been buried too deep for far too long…It's the contagious power of hope…America, hope is making a comeback!"

Obama passed the torch to Harris, saying, “My girl Kamala Harris is more than ready for this moment. She is one of the most qualified people to ever seek the office of the presidency. And she is one of the most dignified.”

Michelle Obama: "Kamala Harris is more than ready for this moment. She is one of the most qualified people to ever seek the office of the presidency. And she is one of the most dignified."

But those expecting the “When they go low, we go high” Michelle Obama were in for a surprise as she went after Trump and contrasted him with Harris, noting that Harris understands “most of us will never be afforded the grace of failing forward” or “benefit from the affirmative action of generational wealth,” a clear shot at Trump trying to present himself as a self-made and successful businessman. “If we see a mountain in front of us, we don’t expect there to be an escalator waiting to take us to the top.”

Michelle Obama: She understands that most of us will never be afforded the grace of failing forward. We will never benefit from the affirmative action of generational wealth.

Obama also warned that Republicans would attempt to attack Harris and “distort her truth” the same way “Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear” the Obamas. She called out Trump for being “threatened by the existence of two hardworking, highly educated, successful people who happened to be Black.” In what might be the line of the night, Obama said of Trump, “Who’s gonna tell him that the job he’s currently seeking might be one of those Black jobs?”