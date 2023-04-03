Did Bluesky actually originate within Twitter?

Bluesky started as a project inside Twitter and became an independent company in 2022. The company is currently primarily owned by software engineer Jay Graber.

“Bluesky is a social app that is designed to not be controlled by a single company. We’re creating a version of social media where it’s built by many people, and it still comes together as a cohesive, easy-to-use experience,” the company describes itself on its website. “Traditional social networks are often closed platforms with a central authority. There’s a small group of people who control those companies, and they have total control over how users can use the platform and what developers can build.”