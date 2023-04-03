Galaxy Gas gained traction on TikTok, leading the platform to issue a ban

Online, videos of young people inhaling canisters have been racking up millions of views. It has led TikTok to ban any content regarding Galaxy Gas and display a warning about substance abuse instead.

Nitrous oxide being used as a party drug is nothing new. In 2021, New York State passed a law banning the sale of whipped cream chargers containing the gas to anyone under 21, according to the New York Times. Over 13 million Americans have misused nitrous oxide at some point in their lives, according to the 2023 National Survey on Drug Use and Health.