Gunna and the Black Music Action Coalition created the Gunna x BMAC 30349 Guaranteed Income Program. Through the $500,000 initiative, a $1,000 monthly stipend will be given to approximately 30 families living in the 30349 zip code region of South Fulton, GA for an entire year. They will also receive access to financial literacy and mental health services.
“When I launched Gunna’s Great Giveaway, my goal was to uplift my hometown by providing resources that could make a tangible difference in at least one household. Partnering with BMAC to introduce the Guaranteed Income program in South Fulton is a significant step toward enhancing these communities and transforming the economic landscape of the city,” Gunna said in a press release.
Gunna is no stranger to giving back: Gunna’s Drip Closet is a free in-school clothing store, and the Goodr Grocery Store at McNair Middle School offers students necessities for free.
“BMAC’s mission to achieve systemic equity must begin with economic justice. Black Americans are too often locked out of critical opportunities and pathways to climb the socioeconomic ladder despite being central to every cultural and financial movement in this country’s history,” BMAC co-founder, president, and CEO Willie “Prophet” Stiggers said in a statement. “Partnering with Gunna to bring needed financial relief and, more importantly, mentorship and other services leading to sustainable change is very powerful. Our organization will continue to partner with Artists and others looking to put equity in action so our community can tap into its fullest potential.”
South Fulton Mayor Kahlid Kamau is grateful for the support and financial assistance.
“As Mayor of South Fulton, I am deeply committed to fostering economic opportunities and uplifting our community. The partnership between Gunna, BMAC, and the City of South Fulton represents a transformative step in addressing the economic disparities that some of our residents’ face,” Kamau said. “The Gunna x BMAC 30349 Guaranteed Income Program is not just an investment in our city’s future, but a powerful example of how we can create meaningful change through collaboration and innovation. I am proud to support this initiative and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the families in our community.”
In addition, BMAC plans to utilize various music, film, fashion and tech experts to set up a mentorship branch for grant participants.
Now accepting applications, the Gunna x BMAC 30349 Guaranteed Income Program will launch on Sept. 18. The annual Black Music Action Coalition gala will be held on Sept. 19.