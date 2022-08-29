South Fulton Mayor Kahlid Kamau is grateful for the support and financial assistance.

“As Mayor of South Fulton, I am deeply committed to fostering economic opportunities and uplifting our community. The partnership between Gunna, BMAC, and the City of South Fulton represents a transformative step in addressing the economic disparities that some of our residents’ face,” Kamau said. “The Gunna x BMAC 30349 Guaranteed Income Program is not just an investment in our city’s future, but a powerful example of how we can create meaningful change through collaboration and innovation. I am proud to support this initiative and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the families in our community.”