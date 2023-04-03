The annual G7 summit kicked off in Canada on Sunday as world leaders are expected to discuss several pressing issues, including Trump’s trade war, the war in Ukraine and the conflict involving Israel. Canada is hosting the summit this year and world leaders are gathering at a mountain lodge in Kananaskis, Alberta, for the duration of the event.

What is the purpose of the G7 summit?

The G7 summit was established in 1975 by France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States in order to find solutions to the economic crisis at the time. Canada joined the summit a year later and the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission eventually became regular attendees in order to represent the European Union, according to the website for this year’s summit. Over time, the G7 summit was organized to address a wide range of global issues, including international security, human rights and global stability.

This year, the G7 features several guest world leaders representing their countries. These guests include Australia’s Anthony Albanese, Mexico’s Claudia Sheinbaum, South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, South Korea’s Lee Jae-Myung, Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, India’s Narendra Modi and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky.

The G7 is a “consensus body. We work together,” Canadian government official said in a briefing last week, according to BBC.

How long is the G7 summit?

The G7 summit lasts three days, starting on Sunday, June 15, and concluding on Tuesday, June 17.

What global issues will be addressed at the G7 summit?

This year, several global issues are at the forefront of concerns for the member countries. Canada, this year’s host, issued statements regarding wildfires and climate change, strengthening the economy, peace and security, discussing artificial intelligence and fortifying mineral supply chains.

The war in Ukraine will be a main topic of discussion as Zelensky will be attending the summit. Tariffs, the global economy and the Israel and Iran conflict will also be topics of discussion.

Is Trump attending the G7 summit?

Trump is in attendance at this year’s G7 summit. His presence comes as he has started a trade and tariffs war with several member countries and has made threats to annex Canada and Greenland and integrate them as part of the United States.

“Everybody in France, the European Union thinks that Greenland is not to be sold, not to be taken,” France President Emmanuel Macron said in a news conference, according to the Associated Press. “The situation in Greenland is clearly a wakeup call for all Europeans. Let me tell you very directly that you’re not alone.”

Trump isn’t expected to make any concessions or diplomatic decisions regarding imposed tariffs on other countries.

“We have our trade deals. All we have to do is send a letter: ‘This is what you’re going to have to pay.’ But I think we’ll have a few, few new trade deals,” he said on Sunday after being asked if he planned to announce any trade agreements at the G7.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also announced his decision to forgo the annual tradition of issuing a joint statement to conclude the summit.