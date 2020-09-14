The World Health Organization has issued a global health emergency warning for an ongoing outbreak of mpox, a contagious and sometimes fatal disease formerly known as monkeypox. The disease, spread by close interactions as well as contact with infected items, can be fatal in some cases.
What to know about mpox
The WHO issued the latest public health emergency for mpox as instances of the disease surge in the Democratic Republic of Congo and have spread to neighboring countries and even to Sweden. Mpox is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms and painful rashes of skin lesions. Mpox is spread by close contact with infected individuals or with items such as bedsheets or clothes. The virus can also spread between humans and animals; despite the previous name “monkeypox,” human-to-animal transmission usually occurs through rodents. There are vaccines to prevent people from contracting mpox. Treatments designed for smallpox, a similar disease, may relieve mpox symptoms. Most people infected with mpox can recover on their own, although the disease can be fatal.
Deadlier strain causing concern
The last global health emergency for mpox was declared by the WHO in July 2022 and revoked in May 2023. That outbreak saw more than 99,000 cases of mpox across dozens of countries around the world, with over 200 people dying from the virus. The new outbreak is driven by a deadlier and more contagious strain of the virus compared to recent years. The new clade Ib strain has had a higher fatality rate in some areas, when compared to the older, previously dominant clade II strain; infants, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals are at highest risk of developing severe infections. Additionally, sexual transmission of the virus has increased in recent years.
Where has mpox been located
The vast majority of cases of mpox have been in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Agence France-Presse and Le Monde reported that the DRC has seen 15,664 potential cases of mpox as of Thursday, and has recorded 548 deaths from the disease. Overall, the current outbreak has reached a reported 15 countries in total. This includes Sweden, where one person was diagnosed with mpox, and the European Union has warned that more cases are to be expected in Europe. An additional case has also been reported in Pakistan, though it is unclear if this is an example of the new clade Ib strain or an older version of the virus.
Overall, with recent global health crises like the previous mpox outbreak and the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations like the WHO and governments around the world are eager to contain new health threats before they get out of control. As such, we should expect to hear more about mpox and efforts to keep it under control in the coming weeks.