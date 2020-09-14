The World Health Organization has issued a global health emergency warning for an ongoing outbreak of mpox, a contagious and sometimes fatal disease formerly known as monkeypox. The disease, spread by close interactions as well as contact with infected items, can be fatal in some cases.

What to know about mpox

The WHO issued the latest public health emergency for mpox as instances of the disease surge in the Democratic Republic of Congo and have spread to neighboring countries and even to Sweden. Mpox is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms and painful rashes of skin lesions. Mpox is spread by close contact with infected individuals or with items such as bedsheets or clothes. The virus can also spread between humans and animals; despite the previous name “monkeypox,” human-to-animal transmission usually occurs through rodents. There are vaccines to prevent people from contracting mpox. Treatments designed for smallpox, a similar disease, may relieve mpox symptoms. Most people infected with mpox can recover on their own, although the disease can be fatal.

Over 15,600 infections and at least 500 deaths have occurred this year, with the Democratic Republic of Congo accounting for more than 90% of cases | Photo by Efnan Ipsir/Anadolu via Getty Images