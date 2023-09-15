One of Atlanta’s biggest family reunions is underway and about to celebrate 15 years of funk, fun and fellowship!

For over a decade, ONE Musicfest (OMF) has become the festival destination during the fall, gathering thousands of music lovers from across the globe for a two-day event featuring artists from all genres.

In previous years, acts like Usher, Kendrick Lamar, 2 Chainz, Outkast, Janet Jackson and more have graced the OMF stage to perform some of the culture’s hottest hits, and this year isn’t any different as the festival celebrates its 15th year.

What should I expect when attending OMF?

This year’s electrifying lineup of artists ranges from Earth, Wind & Fire, Gunna, Cardi B, Fantasia, Dru Hill, and a host of others.

OMF founder Jason “J” Carter previously told Blavity, “We’ve been trying to get Cardi on our lineup for a while, so finally landing her is a major highlight. She’s a staple in hip-hop and one of the biggest personalities in the culture. We’re happy to welcome her to the OMF stage. Cardi has been teasing a new album for a while, and her record label and team are fully behind pushing out new music this year. She’s already released a couple of hit singles, so I think her fan base is eagerly awaiting her next album. We can’t wait.”

On Gunna, Carter said, “Gunna embodies Atlanta through and through. We always aim to have someone high up on our lineup who represents Southern and Atlanta culture, so Gunna was a perfect fit. We’ve been big fans of his since day one, and when he finally confirmed, we knew he was the one to wave the Atlanta flag for us at OMF this year. Since this is his hometown, we can expect some exciting surprises as well.”

Where will the event be held?

OMF will kick off in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood at Central Park on Oct. 26, and continue on Oct. 27. It will take place rain or shine, starting at noon each day.

While the event is rain or shine, it is important to note that umbrellas are not allowed on the premises. However, don’t forget to pack a hat and poncho just in case. Another tidbit—this is a completely cashless event. From concessions to vendors, the only payments likely to be accepted are debit, credit, and mobile! Attendees can also register their payment method of choice on their RFID wristband for an even more seamless experience.

Can I purchase tickets at the venue?

Yes! Starting Oct. 25, the box office will be open at 11 a.m. for last-minute ticket purchases and/or assistance with troubleshooting previously purchased wristbands.

What else should I know?

On-site lockers are available for purchase, and they will include a 3-in-1 USB charging cable, which is equipped for type C, lightning cables, and micro USB connectors. You don’t even need to bring your own charger. Re-entry into the event is completely prohibited so do not plan to arrive (or leave) until you’re ready for the full ONE Musicfest experience.