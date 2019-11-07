ONE Musicfest turns 15 this year and to celebrate, the music festival has secured a star-studded lineup, including Cardi B, Gunna, Jill Scott, Victoria Monét, Earth, Wind & Fire and more.

The festival has something for everyone: headliners Jill Scott, Victoria Monét, and Earth, Wind & Fire will be sure to bring the soul, while their fellow headliners Cardi B and Gunna hype up the crowd up with their rap hits, as will Sexyy Red, GloRilla, Nelly, BigXthaPlug and more. Fantasia’s vocals are sure to blow the roof off the venue, and Tanner Adell will bring her country-hip-hop hybrid sound to the stage. It’ll be Adell’s first Black festival performance. With Proctor & Gambe is the festival’s title sponsor, and the festival is also partnering with brand such as Toyota, Sprite, Hennessy and more.

Ahead of the festival, which will be held on Oct. 26 and 27t at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, Blavity spoke to ONE Musicfest founder Jason “J” Carter about the event and what fans can expect from its glitzy artist lineup.

The festival leveled up last year when moving to Piedmont Park. In what ways will it level up this year?

JC: We’re going to have more surprise performances than ever before. We’ve had some amazing pop-out moments in the past, like J. Cole joining Janet Jackson last year—it was unforgettable. For our 15th year, I can promise there will be plenty more moments like that. You just have to be there!

The lineup is exciting. What is it like to have Cardi B here just as fans are anticipating new music?

JC: We’ve been trying to get Cardi on our lineup for a while, so finally landing her is a major highlight. She’s a staple in hip-hop and one of the biggest personalities in the culture. We’re happy to welcome her to the OMF stage. Cardi has been teasing a new album for a while, and her record label and team are fully behind pushing out new music this year. She’s already released a couple of hit singles, so I think her fan base is eagerly awaiting her next album. We can’t wait!

You also have Victoria Monét here fresh off of her Grammy wins— what was it like to land her at such a pivotal moment in her career?

JC: Victoria is in high demand, so having her this year at the peak of her career, following her well-deserved incredible run at the Grammys, is truly special. She’s an amazing talent that deserves to be celebrated, and I believe we have a young legend in the making on our stage.

This will also clearly be a hometown showcase for Gunna, who is also having a big year. Why was it essential for him to be on the lineup?

JC: Gunna embodies Atlanta through and through. We always aim to have someone high up on our lineup who represents Southern and Atlanta culture, so Gunna was a perfect fit. We’ve been big fans of his since day one, and when he finally confirmed, we knew he was the one to wave the Atlanta flag for us at OMF this year. Since this is his hometown, we can expect some exciting surprises as well.

What makes ONE Musicfest such an Atlanta event and how do you think the festival and the city complement one another?

JC: Well, I don’t think OMF could have happened in any city but Atlanta. However, I wouldn’t pigeonhole it as just an Atlanta event. It’s a national Black event that takes place in Atlanta. Half of our audience comes from outside the state, but the foundation and fabric of Atlanta contribute significantly to what ONE Musicfest is all about. It’s a safe place to be celebrated, for culture to thrive and grow, and for people of color to interact. Atlanta was the perfect setting for ONE Musicfest to start and flourish. I believe those who travel to Atlanta for ONE Musicfest share this sentiment. People from other major metropolitan cities come to Atlanta to experience that feeling and take it back home with them.

You also launched TwoGether Land this year as well. What do you think of how far Black-led and fronted festivals have come and what do you think the future looks like?

JC: I think it’s come a long way. ONE Musicfest is truly a pioneer in this space. When we started in 2008, there was no blueprint, no mentors to seek out, and no festivals like this. The early success of ONE Musicfest did exactly what it was meant to do—it inspired people to create cultural experiences for hip-hop and R&B. Dallas, as a progressive and vibrant city, was a great addition to our expansion. There wasn’t anything quite like OMF in Dallas or the surrounding area, and we had an amazing turnout. We’re excited to continue expanding the brand and bringing this cultural infusion to other cities that need it.

What else can we look forward to at this year’s fest? What can you tease?

JC: Expect the unexpected. We have some exciting surprises in the works that we can’t reveal just yet, but rest assured, OMF will feature plenty of “oh sh*t” moments. These will rival, if not surpass, some of the greatest moments we’ve ever had.