The main account associated with the White Dudes for Harris group on X, formerly known as Twitter, was temporarily suspended, though it was quickly restored. The account posted that it had “pissed off” X owner Elon Musk but added “don’t worry… can’t keep a good dude offline for long.”

Uh oh… we pissed off @elonmusk (don't worry… can't keep a good dude offline for long) pic.twitter.com/eGRITEpQaw — White Dudes for Harris (@dudes4harris) July 30, 2024

Since Musk gained ownership of Twitter, the social media platform has increasingly leaned toward right-wing content and even hate speech. Musk has used his account to push conservative ideas and to attack Democrats. He is currently being criticized for sharing a deepfake video in which an AI-generated voice impersonating Harris is used to insult the candidate as “the ultimate diversity hire” and “a deep-state puppet.” In this context, many supporters of the White Dudes for Harris call have been suspicious of the page’s takedown on X.