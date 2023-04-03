It has been nearly a week since President Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the new Democratic presidential nominee. Since then, Harris has raised millions of dollars from various racial groups, with white women actively responding to the latest appeal for support.
According to The Wrap, around 100,000 supporters joined a Zoom call Thursday night, raising $1.8 million to support Kamala Harris’ presidential bid. The event was made possible by actor Connie Britton, singer-songwriter Pink, and others, and they significantly boosted Harris’ campaign efforts with their donation. Breaking a Zoom record, the call faced technical issues and app malfunctions due to overwhelming participation, with supporters maxing out the donation link.
Britton shared her enthusiasm with thousands of viewers, calling it a “seismic” movement.
The Friday Night Lights star said, “When Biden stepped down from his run for president and endorsed Kamala Harris, the world blew up. Did you feel it? It was seismic, cosmic, even. It was, for sure, bigger than we are,” The Wrap reported.
View this post on Instagram
Pink joined the call right after her show in Stockholm and emphasized the importance of women making their voices heard now.
“We are in this … and I’m just really grateful that us women are going to have a voice, and we’ve always made our voices heard, and now it’s time to just get extra loud. Let’s go. Let’s get loud,” the singer said, per The Wrap.
Other popular women, like author and activist Glennon Doyle and activist Shannon Watts, were also on the call and donated.
The movement to garner support from various racial groups was led by journalist Roland Martin, who launched the Win With Black Women and Win With Black Men campaigns earlier this week. Both online events were historic, raising $1.5 million and $1.3 million, respectively, per Because of Them We Can.
Biden withdrew from the presidential race on Sunday and expressed his full support for Harris in a statement shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden tweeted. “My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”