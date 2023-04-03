According to The Wrap, around 100,000 supporters joined a Zoom call Thursday night, raising $1.8 million to support Kamala Harris’ presidential bid. The event was made possible by actor Connie Britton, singer-songwriter Pink, and others, and they significantly boosted Harris’ campaign efforts with their donation. Breaking a Zoom record, the call faced technical issues and app malfunctions due to overwhelming participation, with supporters maxing out the donation link.

Britton shared her enthusiasm with thousands of viewers, calling it a “seismic” movement.

The Friday Night Lights star said, “When Biden stepped down from his run for president and endorsed Kamala Harris, the world blew up. Did you feel it? It was seismic, cosmic, even. It was, for sure, bigger than we are,” The Wrap reported.