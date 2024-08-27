While TV fans were first introduced to Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory through 50 Cent’s Starz series, BMF, this kingpin has been a mythical figure in hip-hop culture for decades. In the 1990s and 2000s, Big Meech was known throughout Detroit and Atlanta as the founder of the Black Mafia Family. In its latter years, the organization touted itself as a record label, launching the career of Bleu DaVinci and aligning itself with Jeezy. However, their massive takedown in 2005 proved that BMF was actually a drug ring that made millions, with key player Big Meech enjoying the many fruits of his labor.

Big Meech’s Life and Career

Born in Detroit on June 21, 1968, Meech, alongside brother Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory, began dealing drugs as a teenager in the late 1980s. Eventually, the operation expanded to Atlanta, where Meech became a star player. Southwest Tee did not follow his brother to the A permanently, eventually setting up shop in Los Angeles. At the height of Big Meech’s reign, Celebrity Net Worth reports that he was worth $100 million.

He became synonymous with club culture in the South, earning a reputation for being a big spender in the nightclub scene. Many rappers have reflected on his legacy in music. Pusha T famously rapped about one of his lavish parties in 2018’s “If You Know You Know.”

“Where were you when Big Meech brought the tigers in? ‘Cause I was busy earnin’ stripes like a tiger’s skin,” he rapped, referencing the iconic birthday party where Meech had live tigers and elephants at the event.

His celebrity fans, from LeBron James to Sexyy Red, have celebrated his conditional prison release. His daughter, Manessa Mia Hussey, and son, Demetrius Flenory Jr., have posted much about their father’s release. However, given his 16-year incarceration, it’s likely they could be getting acquainted with his loved ones.

Welcome home Big Meech!! 🫡 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 17, 2024

Big Meech’s Current Net Worth

Celebrity Net Worth states that Meech’s current net worth is $500,000. Though a far cry from his multi-millions in his glory days, it doesn’t appear that he came home penniless. Meech has been ordered to spend his remaining sentence in a halfway house. He was scheduled to be released from prison in January 2026, so it doesn’t appear that Meech will have to spend much time inside the facility.

How he plans to increase his wealth remains unknown. However, given the immense interest in his case and the ongoing BMF series, it’s likely that appearances and working closely with 50 Cent will make him a decent living in a relatively short amount of time. His flashy lifestyle will also be further examined in upcoming seasons, which means Meech may play a role in executive producing later seasons of the series.