Florida rapper Bossman Dlow is quickly becoming one of the most well-known names in the music industry. Dlow, who enjoyed a successful year in 2024, appears to be rising even higher in 2025.

The rising star dropped his debut studio album, Dlow Curry, in December, and he now has many more projects planned for the coming months.

How did Bossman Dlow achieve his rise in music?

According to Uproxx, the 25-year-old rapper from Port Salerno, Florida focused on his music career after spending six months in jail in 2020. One of his first signs of success came in 2023 when he released his Too Slippery mixtape, featuring singles such as “Chic Fil A,” “Rotation” and “The Biggest.” The project became an instant hit on TikTok and continued to gain popularity on multiple platforms. The following year brought many more surprises for the rising star.

What was Bossman Dlow’s breakthrough song?

Dlow made his first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last year when he earned recognition with his two tracks, “Get In With Me” and “Mr. Pot Scraper.” The two songs are featured on the Mr Beat the Road mixtape, Billboard reported. Dlow continued to reach the top 50 of Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs with hits such as “SportsCenter,” “Finesse,” “Shake Dat A**,” “Talk My S**t,” “2 Slippery” and “PJ.”

Speaking to Billboard, Dlow said he was especially surprised when he realized that his breakout song “Get In With Me” took off.

“I put that one to the side,” Dlow told Billboard. “I was shooting a video to ‘Finesse’ [at the time], so when I seen the numbers going up on Instagram, I was like ‘Oh!’ But [I was] shooting a video, so I [couldn’t] really watch it, but every time I checked, [the song] was going crazier and crazier.”

“Get In With Me” reached No. 38 on the 2024 Year-End Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs ranking. Cardi B even showed her appreciation in April when she was seen dancing to the tune.

What’s next for Bossman Dlow?

While he is already having an incredible year, Bossman Dlow plans to drop collabs with Lil Baby, Veeze and Wiz Khalifa, Billboard reported.

“We gotta keep it going. It means a lot,” Dlow said after he was named Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie of the Month in June 2024. “I’m seeing a lot of success for real. I feel great about it. I appreciate it too.”