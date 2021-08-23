The Florida Gators secured their third NCAA championship in the university’s history with a dramatic 64-63 victory.

THE FLORIDA GATORS ARE YOUR 2025 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS 🏆



THE GATORS HAVE RETURNED TO THE TOP OF THE MOUNTAIN 👑 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/NNWAaEcYuY — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 8, 2025

Will Richard led the charge, scoring 14 points and sinking four three-pointers in the first half. Sports Illustrated reported this includes the last-second basket that won the game.

Despite falling behind 12 points in the second half, the Gators mounted the third-largest comeback in national championship history, according to The Sporting News.

Will Richard and Walter Clayton Jr.’s impact

Richard, who emphasized his focus on making plays to help the team succeed, was named to the NCAA All-Tournament team alongside teammate Walter Clayton Jr.

Sports Illustrated noted Clayton highlighted the resilience and depth, who said, “We have multiple guys on this team that can go. Tonight was one of those nights with Will,” adding, “He showed it multiple times this year. Never know whose night it’s going to be, and we showed that as a team.”

Richard and Clayton join Duke’s Cooper Flagg and Houston’s LJ Cryer and J’Wan Roberts on the NCAA All-Tournament team.

According to Sports Spectrum, the University of Florida program has won three NCAA Tournament titles, including back-to-back seasons in 2007 and 2008.

In March 2022, Richard was the first player to commit to head coach Todd Golden after transferring from Belmont University and averaged at least 10 points per game.

It may be the end of his senior season, but he is confident that his talent will align with what he needs in the upcoming year.

“Faith plays a huge part in my basketball career,” he said. “Just knowing that all my gifts come from God makes me want to work much harder and give Him the glory every time I step on the court.”