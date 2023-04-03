Who is Derek Dixon?

Dixon is an actor and playwright originally from Raleigh, North Carolina. He is best known for his ongoing role as Dale in Tyler Perry’s The Oval, which first premiered on the network in October 2019, according to Comingsoon.net. He worked with Perry for several years and appeared in more than 100 episodes of Tyler Perry’s The Oval.

Dixon originally met the acclaimed director and filmmaker in 2019 at a party hosted by an events company he was working for at the time. Following their meeting, Dixon was cast in two episodes of BET+’s Tyler Perry’s Ruthless, according to TMZ.

In addition to acting, Dixon has a well-rounded background in theater. He studied at Marymount Manhattan College and trained at The Terry Schreiber Studio in New York. A co-winner of the 2016 Essential Theatre Playwriting Award, Dixon has written several plays, including Homewrecker, Red Snow, Pictures of People, Work of Art, and Green Light. He has also performed in stage productions such as The Lion in Winter, Romeo and Juliet, and The Boys in the Band, according to Essential Theatre.