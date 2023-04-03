Aimee Allison, founder and president of the national organization She the People, filed a lawsuit against Tyler Perry and actor Terri J. Vaughn over the new Netflix series Tyler Perry’s She the People, alleging that the show infringes on the brand’s identity and draws similar themes from the overall mission of her company.
Why did Aimee Allison file the lawsuit?
In addition to Perry and Vaughn, the visionary storyteller’s company, Tyler Vision LLC, was also mentioned in the complaint. NewsOne reported that Allison allegedly contracted with Vaughn to be part of the docuseries she was working on, which draws inspiration from the She the People concept. She claims that the duo’s recent project bears striking similarities to the work she does with her organization.
“The Series echoes many of the same themes regarding Black women’s experiences in politics that Ms. Allison addresses through her activism under the SHE THE PEOPLE mark, albeit in a slightly different format,” according to the complaint obtained by NewsOne.
“With a lighthearted and comedic touch, the Series trailer (the “Trailer”) shows the newly-elected lieutenant governor confronting a number of issues likely to resonate with women of color[.]”
What is She the People about?
Blavity’s Shadow and Act reported that She the People is based around Vaughn’s character, Lieutenant Governor candidate Antoinette Dunkerson, a Black woman in a traditionally male-dominated political space. She has to keep her family afloat while doing so in the public eye. Part 1 of the series premiered on Netflix on May 22, and Part 2 is scheduled for release on Aug. 14.
Is the Netflix series synonymous with the brand?
While the Netflix series has many differences from the actual She the People brand, Allison believes the project mirrors the organization’s concept, which “elevates the voice and power of women of color as leaders of a new political and cultural era,” according to her website.
Perry initially applied to trademark the “She the People” brand through legal avenues but was denied after Allison’s existing trademark appeared in the database, according to NewsOne.
‘There are always people watching‘
Allison hasn’t publicly commented on the situation but took to Instagram in a video on May 19, talking to creators about how it is essential to “defend your creative work” no matter what it might be.
“When I began She the People, I poured nearly a decade into giving life to that idea,’ Allison continued. “Turning it into a platform that amplifies the leadership and power of Black and Brown women. That phrase—those words—carried weight. And they still do.”
“But here’s the truth: There are always people watching. People who see the value in what you’ve built—and think they’re entitled to use it. To take the work, the sweat, the clarity of your vision—and profit from it,“ she added.
View this post on Instagram
Who is Aimee Allison?
Allison has an extensive background working alongside other Black women powerhouses in the political sphere.
“She organized and moderated the nation’s first presidential forum for women of color in 2019,” according to her website bio.
From there, her political expertise has been featured in national and international media outlets, including Politico, The New York Times, PBS, and MSNBC.
Additionally, she also worked with former Vice President Kamala Harris on her 2020 and 2024 presidential campaigns.