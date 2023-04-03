Why did Aimee Allison file the lawsuit?

In addition to Perry and Vaughn, the visionary storyteller’s company, Tyler Vision LLC, was also mentioned in the complaint. NewsOne reported that Allison allegedly contracted with Vaughn to be part of the docuseries she was working on, which draws inspiration from the She the People concept. She claims that the duo’s recent project bears striking similarities to the work she does with her organization.

“The Series echoes many of the same themes regarding Black women’s experiences in politics that Ms. Allison addresses through her activism under the SHE THE PEOPLE mark, albeit in a slightly different format,” according to the complaint obtained by NewsOne.

“With a lighthearted and comedic touch, the Series trailer (the “Trailer”) shows the newly-elected lieutenant governor confronting a number of issues likely to resonate with women of color[.]”