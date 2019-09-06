Hagan Scotten, the prosecutor leading the federal corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, has resigned. According to The New York Times, Scotten resigned on Friday as the Justice Department aims to dismiss the case against the mayor, who is facing charges of bribery and fraud. In his resignation letter, addressed to acting deputy attorney general Emil Bove III, the persecutor said only a coward will follow orders to drop the case and he will not oblige with President Donald Trump’s effort to persuade Adams to help him with the immigration crackdown.

“Any assistant U.S. attorney would know that our laws and traditions do not allow using the prosecutorial power to influence other citizens, much less elected officials,” Scotten wrote, per the New York Daily News “If no lawyer within earshot of the President is willing to give him that advice, then I expect you will eventually find someone who is enough of a fool, or enough of a coward, to file your motion. But it was never going to be me.”