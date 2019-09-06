Hagan Scotten, the prosecutor leading the federal corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, has resigned. According to The New York Times, Scotten resigned on Friday as the Justice Department aims to dismiss the case against the mayor, who is facing charges of bribery and fraud. In his resignation letter, addressed to acting deputy attorney general Emil Bove III, the persecutor said only a coward will follow orders to drop the case and he will not oblige with President Donald Trump’s effort to persuade Adams to help him with the immigration crackdown.
“Any assistant U.S. attorney would know that our laws and traditions do not allow using the prosecutorial power to influence other citizens, much less elected officials,” Scotten wrote, per the New York Daily News “If no lawyer within earshot of the President is willing to give him that advice, then I expect you will eventually find someone who is enough of a fool, or enough of a coward, to file your motion. But it was never going to be me.”
Scotten Served in the Military Before the Supreme Court
Scotten, who graduated from Harvard Law School, served three combat tours in Iraq. The U.S. Army Special Forces officer earned two Bronze Stars. He first gained experience in the U.S. Supreme Court when he worked for Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. as a clerk and for Brett M. Kavanaugh. Scotten later became a Supreme Court justice.
He Has Been Leading the Case Since 2021
Scotten was leading the investigation into Adams’ case since it began in 2021. As the investigation continued this year, Scotten said in October that additional charges may be brought against Adams and other defendants may be charged as well. Danielle R. Sassoon, the acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York who resigned on Thursday, also revealed new details before leaving her position.
According to the New York Times, Sassoon had revealed that the Southern District is looking into a new indictment that could add an obstruction count against the mayor as he’s accused of telling others to lie to the FBI and destroy evidence in the case. After Sassoon resigned on Thursday, saying she can’t agree with the decision to dismiss Adams’ case, Scotten said he completely understands her decision, per the New York Daily News. Scotten followed up with his own resignation a day later.