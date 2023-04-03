Adams’ prosecution was the first in the city’s modern history

Sassoon stated that she was “confident” Adams, a Democrat, had committed the crimes outlined in his indictment. Before reaching this point, Sassoon said prosecutors had planned to charge Adams with destroying evidence as well as advising others to destroy evidence and provide false information to the FBI, according to the letter and The Associated Press.

In her role, Sassoon oversaw all federal crime investigations in the Southern District of New York. In 2024, she filed charges against Adams, marking the first such prosecution of a sitting New York City mayor in modern history. While Adams pleaded not guilty, CNN reported that the trial was scheduled for the spring.

Here is everything we know about Sassoon, including her educational background and extensive experience as a federal attorney.