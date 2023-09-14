The news of the pope’s death has reached far and wide. Many grieve the loss of a religious leader who brought hope and kindness in his leadership. Pope Francis was truly a celebrated leader of the Catholic Church. Now that his time has come to a somber end, many people are wondering what’s next. Although the church and the world will take time to honor and remember Pope Francis, there is now a big question to answer. Who will be the next pope? Ensuring the Catholic Church will continue making progress is a top priority during periods of transition. But there is a relatively secretive process to choose the new pope, as explored in the thrilling movie Conclave.

When Did Pope Francis Die?

(Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Pope Francis was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio on Dec. 17, 1936 in Flores, Buenos Aires, Argentina. What is so special about his rise in ranks was his Latin American background and passion for social justice. Being from the Americas, he broke the tradition of European leadership. But Pope Francis also was unprecedented in terms of inclusion. He came from a working class family, which many believe contributed to his strong sense of empathy and connection to everyday people. The late leader was incredibly personable, which led to him becoming such a revered public figure.

Sadly, on Monday Apr. 21, Pope Francis passed at age 88 away from health complications after having experienced double pneumonia and needing to be put on oxygen. As the BBC reports, the Argentinian icon made appearances the day before Easter (despite the recommendations of doctors). “Over the past two weeks Francis had done what he had always done, received visitors and met people from every walk of life,” the outlet noted. He was committed to showing up for the church and fulfilling his role as pope, even at the risk of his health, reminding us that he certainly leaves big shoes to fill.

Who Is Next in Line for Pope?

Even though Pope Francis was considered iconic for his inclusivity, environmental concerns and more, his position must be filled soon. As with any job, there are responsibilities that must be attended to. Upholding matters of faith and being involved in diplomatic duties as Head of State are the main parts of the prestigious position.

Technically speaking though, no one person is in line to be the next pope. Instead, another must be voted to the position in the interim. As confirmed by the Catholic News Agency (CNA), the Catholic Church has now entered the sede vacante period. This is “when the See of Peter lies vacant… It brings with it a series of symbols, traditions and protocols.” Around 15 to 20 days after the pope’s funeral, the cardinals of the Catholic Church are summoned to officially elect the pope’s successor.

The papal conclave is expected to take place in May 2025. The mystery surrounding this event is why it is typically hard to predict the outcome of the election. The cardinals, who are members of the Sacred College, play an integral role in appointing someone new. As part of their duties, they must act as the pope’s principal counselors during his time in the position. So, they also have a hand in selecting who they aid later on.

They (being cardinals under the age of 80) have general congregations to begin the process. As BBC News describes, “A new pope is elected only when a two-thirds majority of votes is reached – and that can take time. If it doesn’t happen in the first afternoon, the cardinals will vote up to four times every day.” Getting a majority vote may sound easy enough, but with 135 cardinals eligible, it’s much easier said than done. The results of the conclave may not be as dramatic as many assume, but it can be time consuming. If it goes smoothly, as it did when electing Pope Francis, the process may only take a few days.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long was Pope Francis pope?

For 12 years, Pope Francis led the Catholic church as a beacon of light.

What is the pope’s salary per year?

The pope does not have a salary. Instead, his living expenses and any job related costs are paid for by The Vatican.