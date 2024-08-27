With diversity, equity, and inclusion being threatened at every turn, celebrating Black History Month is more important than ever before. Kicking off each year on February 1, the entire 28 days are dedicated to acknowledging the history and achievements of Black individuals, whose contributions can often be understated.

From revisiting the iconic “I Have a Dream” speech delivered by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to paying homage to Ella Fitzgerald, the first Black woman to win a Grammy Award, February serves as a time of observance and appreciation for the progress made within the Black community. For those wondering why we celebrate Black History Month and why this time of year is absolutely necessary, let’s take a look back at its roots.

When was Black History Month Founded?

Black History Month was birthed from Negro History Week, which was founded by famed Black historian and author Carter G. Woodson in 1926 in collaboration with the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH). Known as the “Father of Black History,” Woodson was eager to spotlight the contributions of Black Americans, who were the subject of extreme racial hate crimes during the 20th century. At that time, slavery had only been abolished for a little over 60 years.

Negro History Week was originally celebrated during the second week of February, which coincide with the birthday of escaped enslaved person and civil rights activist Frederick Douglass, who was born on February 14, 1818. Over time, the celebration gained traction across the United States, and in 1976, President Gerald Ford officially put into law Black History Month, expanding from a week-long affair to a month-long remembrance to honor unsung heroes and well-known leaders alike.

Since then, other regions of the world have adopted Black History Month. Canada and the United Kingdom also acknowledge the month, with the latter beginning BHM on October 1.

Places to Visit to Help Celebrate Black History Month

For those seeking new ways to commemorate this very necessary month, there are numerous locations across America that celebrate Black leaders each and every day. One of which is the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. This Smithsonian museum is committed to narrating both the uplifting and dark moments within Black history in America. Visitors can expect to explore exhibits focused on slavery, and civil rights, as well as the greatest in athletics, music and so much more. The museum is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama is another powerful memorial dedicated to educating the community about the lasting effects of slavery, racial injustice, and the nation’s history of lynching Black Americans. Public visitation is allowed between Wednesday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway is a moving self-guided driving tour that stretches over 125 miles through Cambridge, Maryland, and goes an additional 98 miles into Delaware. This pathway includes 45 notable sites related to the Underground Railroad, which some historians estimate helped free over 100,000 enslaved people between 1810 and 1850.

Another must-see site this Black History Month is the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park in Atlanta, Georgia. The sprawling property includes King’s childhood home and Ebenezer Baptist Church, where he was baptized and even co-pastored. There are guided tours as well as self-guided walks throughout the property, which feature themes of freedom and uphold Dr. King’s message of equality for all. The park is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, though Dr. King’s birth home is currently closed for renovations, visitors can still observe the home from the exterior.

For those who cannot make these extraordinary locations, Black History Month can be celebrated right from home through literature, documentaries and local community events.